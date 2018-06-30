© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Blames School Shootings On Phones And Video Games

By Ryland Barton
Published June 30, 2018 at 12:10 AM EDT
Bevin RPK gathering
J. Tyler Franklin
/

This week in state politics, federal education officials came to Kentucky to talk about ways to make schools safer, and Gov. Matt Bevin said it all comes down to kids’ cell phone use. One of the Republican lawmakers who helped make changes to the state pension system says they’ll pass the bill again if it’s struck down by the courts. And the state’s new education commissioner talked about the potential costs of taking over Louisville’s school system.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Related Stories:

Bevin Blames Phones, Video Games, Medication For School Shootings

Ky. GOP Lawmaker: If Ruling Against Pension Law Upheld, ‘We’ll Come Back’

Interim Education Commissioner Says JCPS Takeover Would Be ‘Costly’

Tags
News JCPSpensionsschool shootingsGovernor Matt Bevin
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content