Kentucky Politics Distilled: JCPS Takeover Talk; Beshear Pension Suit Advances

This week in Kentucky politics, speculation flared that Kentucky’s new education leaders would try to take over Louisville’s public school district. Plus, a judge ruled that Attorney General Andy Beshear can sue the governor over the pension bill that was signed into law earlier this month. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.



Related Stories

How Kentucky Law Aims To Separate Education From Politics

Parents, Teachers Gather To Support JCPS And Oppose State Takeover

Would A State Takeover Of JCPS Clear The Path For Charter Schools?

Will Kentucky Take Over Management Of Jefferson County Public Schools?

Judge Denies Request to Remove AG from Pension Challenge