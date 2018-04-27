© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: JCPS Takeover Talk; Beshear Pension Suit Advances

By Ryland Barton
Published April 27, 2018 at 10:30 PM EDT
JCPS

This week in Kentucky politics, speculation flared that Kentucky’s new education leaders would try to take over Louisville’s public school district. Plus, a judge ruled that Attorney General Andy Beshear can sue the governor over the pension bill that was signed into law earlier this month. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Related Stories

How Kentucky Law Aims To Separate Education From Politics

Parents, Teachers Gather To Support JCPS And Oppose State Takeover

Would A State Takeover Of JCPS Clear The Path For Charter Schools?

Will Kentucky Take Over Management Of Jefferson County Public Schools?

Judge Denies Request to Remove AG from Pension Challenge

Tags
News JCPSpensionskentucky board of educationandy beshear
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content