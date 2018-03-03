© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Will Republicans Raise Taxes?

By Ryland Barton
Published March 3, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST
Frankfort - Capitol - Capital
Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
Kentucky State Capitol

This week in Frankfort, the state House of Representatives dropped its version of the budget, which scaled back some of the cuts proposed by Gov. Matt Bevin.

Lawmakers are more than two-thirds the way through this year’s legislative session and talk of tax reform has resurfaced, and it’s still unclear how some major issues will shake out. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
