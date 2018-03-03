Kentucky Politics Distilled: Will Republicans Raise Taxes?

This week in Frankfort, the state House of Representatives dropped its version of the budget, which scaled back some of the cuts proposed by Gov. Matt Bevin.

Lawmakers are more than two-thirds the way through this year’s legislative session and talk of tax reform has resurfaced, and it’s still unclear how some major issues will shake out. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.



