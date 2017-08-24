Fairly Curious: The @kystatefair Twitter Takeover!

For two hours, I took over the Kentucky State Fair's Twitter account! Thanks for all your questions about the fair!

Tweet your questions @kystatefair and watch that twitter space for answers. We'll be posting the answers here, too, by updating this post. See you on twitter!

What is your favorite/least favorite thing about living on site?

Fave: Sheep baa-ing outside my windows. Evening midway walks. Visiting the mules & jacks! Least: It's hard out here for a vegetarian.

Which food item at the fair has the highest caloric value?

Unless we're talking about eating a whole pizza or something, we're gonna go with the Sivori Catering donut burger: 800 calories!

What do all the farm dogs do when the farmers come to the fair?

Lots of the farmers bring their dogs along — walk through the West Wing and you'll see farm dogs snoozing & keeping an eye on the sheep!

They run out of pork sammiches yet?

Plenty of pork left, on sandwiches... on sticks... you name it!

Why did they change the layout this year?

New CEO @JMRittenberry wanted the Thrill Ville (midway) to be a more prominent part of the fair so visitors see it front & center.

Where do the performers and participants sleep? I've seen the farmers in the cow area sleep on cots during the day.

Cow farmers usually sleep with their cows (especially dairy because they need to milk early!). Performers mostly have RVs. Vendors mostly in hotels.

What performer has had the most #kystatefair appearances?

That would be the @oakridgeboys! This year was their 43rd year.

How many dogs are at the fair?

6 border collies, the cast of The Marvelous Mutts, two dingoes, and however many dog patrons are visiting now (dogs don't need tickets!)

What are the names of the duck herding Border Collies?

Roy & Blueberry are the stars - the rest of the cast rotates from year to year!

Which fair food sells the best/makes the most money?

Corn dogs & pork chop sandwiches according to James Johnson w/expo sales. Last year the KY Pork Producers sold 110,000 pounds of pork!

Noticed there's 1 new ride in Thrill Ville that wasn't there this past weekend. Late arrival?

Yep! Sometimes they're at other fairs so they come in late. That one's called (appropriately) Speed!

What happens to food (baked goods and such) that's entered into contests? Is it eaten?

They're only eaten by the judges who evaluate them. But if competitors want, they can pick up their (often-moldy) entries after the fair!

Are the miniature horses really horses, or just dogs that look like horses?

I better go hang out at Discovery Farm and listen for barks...

Support for Fairly Curious comes from Teresa Wallace, realtor with Keller Williams Louisville, working to make the home buying and selling process fast and stress-free. More about Teresa at TeresaWallaceRealtor.com.