© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Curious Louisville: Do White Outer Lines Make Roads Safer?

By Lisa Gillespie
Published November 27, 2019 at 10:59 AM EST
robert miles
Lisa Gillespie
/

For fourteen years, Robert Miles has seen cars in ditches, in neighbor’s yards and in his own fencing that borders the boundary of the horse farm his family owns. He lives off Todds Point Road in Shelby County.

“It’s horrific, you’re taking your life in your hands every time you go through,” Miles said of a particular curve in the road.

todds-point-road-768x1024.jpg

Todds Point is an idyllic rural road going through horse country. But it’s narrow, and doesn’t have white outer edge lines that could help drivers stay on the road.

Miles asked Curious Louisville: “Why do some roads have white outer lines and others don’t? What determines who gets what paint?”

So WFPL Reporter Lisa Gillespie went looking for the answer.

Listen to the story:

Curious Louisville: Do White Outer Lines Make Roads Safer?

(Can't listen? Here's a transcript!)

 

Tags
News Curious Louisville
Lisa Gillespie
Lisa Gillespie is WFPL's Health and Innovation Reporter.
See stories by Lisa Gillespie
Related Content