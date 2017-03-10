© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: The Legislature Joins Bevin's Fight Against Beshear

By Ryland Barton
Published March 10, 2017 at 10:27 PM EST
This week in Kentucky politics, the president of the Senate filed a bill that would strip powers from the attorney general’s office and give them to the governor.

Meanwhile, as the legislative session winds down, it’s anybody’s guess as to whether a charter schools bill will pass, and if it does, what it will look like. And reports that President Trump would visit Louisville this week were walked back…but Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Saturday.

Listen in the player above for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

There's more on the 2017 session here.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
