Kentucky Politics Distilled: 'Blue Lives Matter' And Planned Parenthood Gets Dinged
Controversial proposals like the “blue lives matter” bill and a scheme to defund Planned Parenthood advanced in the General Assembly this week. Legislation stiffening drug penalties and changing public education also made their way through the Republican-led legislature.
