News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: 'Blue Lives Matter' And Planned Parenthood Gets Dinged

By Ryland Barton
Published February 17, 2017 at 10:19 PM EST
Controversial proposals like the “blue lives matter” bill and a scheme to defund Planned Parenthood advanced in the General Assembly this week. Legislation stiffening drug penalties and changing public education also made their way through the Republican-led legislature.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the audio player above.

To read more on the 2017 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, go here.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
