Curious Louisville: Where Does The City Invest Your Money?

So you want to know where the city's revenue goes?

That is, which neighborhoods get more investment of taxpayer funds than others?

It's not so easy.

In the latest installment of our series Curious Louisville, we examine this question, which listeners voted we should try to answer.

We interviewed residents, academics and city officials to try and get an idea of what areas of the city see the most city investment. What we found is a complex budgeting structure that puts more focus on function and need than on location.

"It would be almost like asking you if you could track, within your body, which kidney was doing more of the work," said Daniel Frockt, the city's chief financial officer.

