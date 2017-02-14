© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Curious Louisville: Where Does The City Invest Your Money?

By Jacob Ryan, Roxanne Scott
Published February 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM EST
Skyline-2

So you want to know where the city's revenue goes?

That is, which neighborhoods get more investment of taxpayer funds than others?

It's not so easy.

In the latest installment of our series Curious Louisville, we examine this question, which listeners voted we should try to answer.

We interviewed residents, academics and city officials to try and get an idea of what areas of the city see the most city investment. What we found is a complex budgeting structure that puts more focus on function and need than on location.

"It would be almost like asking you if you could track, within your body, which kidney was doing more of the work," said Daniel Frockt, the city's chief financial officer.

To get the whole story, listen in the audio player above or right here.

Tags
News Curious LouisvilleWest EndbudgetEast EndSouth End
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
