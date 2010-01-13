© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Charter Schools Eliminated From Bill

By Rick Howlett
Published January 13, 2010 at 10:37 PM EST

Charter schools won’t be in Kentucky’s application for federal funds to assist struggling public schools.Inclusion of charter schools possibly could have boosted Kentucky’s chances of landing $245 million in federal funds to help rescue persistently, low-achieving schools. Charter schools are publicly funded, but are freed from some state regulations in exchange for greater accountability.But the charter school issue died on a tie vote in the Senate Education committee Wednesday. That pleases House Education Committee Chairman Carl Rollins, a charter school opponent.“In 17% of the cases, the students do better in charter schools. In 37% of the cases, they do worse than they would in public schools. And in 46% of the cases, there’s no significant difference,” he said.After the bill, without charter schools, cleared the Senate, the House quickly passed it 95-0 and sent it to the governor. The state has until Tuesday to apply for federal Race to the Top dollars. The state should receive at least $45 million for just applying.

News charter schoolsKentucky General Assembly
