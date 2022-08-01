Rick HowlettBroadcast Editor and Senior Host, WFPL
Rick Howlett is midday host and hosts LPM's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." He has been with LPM since 2001 and has held many different titles, including Morning Edition host, Assignment Editor and Interim News Director.
Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
-
On Thursday morning, the North Fork of the Kentucky River overflowed its banks and swallowed most of Whitesburg, Ky.
-
The "permitless carry" law comes on the heels of the two deadliest years for gun violence in Ohio.
-
There will be no school for students and teachers Monday, January 10. Virtual learning will begin on Tuesday and continue through at least Friday, January 14.
-
Mayer was a proud nerd with a penchant for science fiction, comics and cats, said fellow books editor Meghan Sullivan.
-
Trainer Brad Cox captures his first victory in a Triple Crown race.
-
Dino Gaudio allegedly threatened to go to the media regarding NCAA recruiting violations if he was not paid 17 months' worth of salary.
-
This week we check in on Kentucky's equine industry and the state of thoroughbred racing since last year's weird mid-pandemic Kentucky Derby.
-
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and this week on “In Conversation,” we’ll discuss the region's child abuse epidemic.
-
The controversy broke Thursday after a coach from Stanford University posted a photo to social media comparing the men's and women's weight setups.
-
Rudd was born in 1854 to enslaved parents just a short distance from Bardstown's St. Joseph Church, where his Catholic faith took root.