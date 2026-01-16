© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

New Music Friday: The best albums out Jan. 16

By Stephen Thompson,
Alex Newman
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:59 AM EST
Ya Tseen's new album Stand On My Shoulders features artists like Pink Siifu, Meshel Ndegeocello and Portugal. The Man.
Nick Walker
/
Courtesy of the artist
Ya Tseen's new album Stand On My Shoulders features artists like Pink Siifu, Meshel Ndegeocello and Portugal. The Man.

Welcome to New Music Friday, NPR Music's podcast dedicated to sharing the best albums out each week. We listen to dozens of new releases in advance, identify the ones we think you need to hear, and highlight our favorite five in a brisk mix of clips, context and commentary.

The podcast is hosted by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, and each episode features a member of the NPR Music Network of public radio stations. This week, our guest is Portland's own Alex Newman of KMHD in Oregon, where he's on the air every morning from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. PT. (You can stream his show on-demand here.)

Scroll down to see which albums we discussed this week and links to our New Music Friday playlists, where you can hear singles from each album. Plus we're debuting a new spotlight this week: Dora's Corner, where NPR Music production assistant Dora Levite shares her favorite albums that didn't make the podcast.

The Starting 5

Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore
Rachael Pony /
Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore

🎵 Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Tragic Magic (InFiné)

  • Recommended If You Like: pastoral soundscapes, Laraaji

🎵 The Sha La Das, Your Picture (Diamond West)

  • RIYL: family bands, Thee Sacred Souls

🎵 Ya Tseen, Stand On My Shoulders (Sub Pop)

  • RIYL: Portugal. The Man, Bon Iver

🎵 Shaking Hand, Shaking Hand (Melodic)

  • RIYL: Midwest emo, American Football

🎵 Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel, Celestun (DIY)

  • RIYL: finger picking, Nick Drake

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Courtney Marie Andrews
Wyndham Garnett /
Courtney Marie Andrews

Five more albums we wish we could have discussed on the podcast:

Craig Taborn, Tomeka Reid, Ches Smith, Dream Archives (ECM)

Courtney Marie Andrews, Valentine (Thirty Tigers)

Diogo Strausz, Dance Para Se (Favorite)

Oxis, Oxis 8 (Boom)

Nate Smith, Live-Action Deluxe Edition

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

Dora's Corner

XiuXiu
Xiu Xiu /
XiuXiu

Dora Levite is New Music Friday's production assistant, an occasional All Songs Considered guest, and 17 years old according to her Spotify wrapped. Below are her picks for the best albums not featured on the show.

💿 Xiu Xiu, Xiu Mutha F***** Xiu: Vol. 1 (Polyvinyl)

💿 Sassy 009, Dreamer+ (PIAS Electronique)

💿 xavisphone, balança e paixão (Modern Love)

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson • Guest: Alex Newman, KMHD (Portland) • Audio: Noah Caldwell • Producer: Elle Mannion • Production Assistant: Dora Levite • Editor: Otis Hart • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Music New Music Friday
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist and guest host on All Songs Considered. Thompson also co-hosts the daily NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created with NPR's Linda Holmes in 2010. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Alex Newman
Related Content

Invest in another year of local, independent media.

LPM depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.