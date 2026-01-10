© 2026 Louisville Public Media

New Music Friday: The best albums out Jan. 9

By Stephen Thompson,
Celia Gregory
Published January 10, 2026 at 7:09 PM EST
The new album from British band Dry Cleaning is called Secret Love.
Max Miechowski
/
Courtesy of the artist
Welcome to New Music Friday, NPR Music's podcast dedicated to sharing the best albums out each week. We listen to dozens of new releases in advance, identify the ones we think you need to hear, and highlight our favorite five in a brisk mix of clips, context and commentary.

The podcast is hosted by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, and each episode features a member of the NPR Music Network of public radio stations. Our first guest of 2026 is Nashville's own Celia Gregory of WNXP, where she's on the air every morning from 6-10 a.m. CT.

Scroll down to see which albums we discussed this week and links to our New Music Friday playlists, where you can hear singles from each album.

The Starting 5

Mon Rovîa.
Carter Howe / Nettwerk
/
Nettwerk
🎵 Dry Cleaning, Secret Love (4AD)

  • Recommended If You Like: speak-singing, Cate Le Bon

🎵 Jenny On Holiday, Quicksand Heart (Transgressive)

  • RIYL: Alt-Pop, CHVRCHES

🎵 Mon Rovîa, Bloodline (Nettwerk)

  • RIYL: Singer-songwriters, Sufjan Stevens

🎵 Home Star, A Binding Life (Born Losers)

  • RIYL: Pop-punk, Modern Baseball

🎵 Kris Davis and the Lutosławski Quartet, The Solastalgia Suite (Pyroclastic)

  • RIYL: Climate activism, jazz-classical hybrids

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Zach Bryan.
Lucas Creighton / Warner Records
/
Warner Records
Six more albums we wish we could have discussed on the podcast:

Sault, Chapter 1 (Forever Living Originals)

Zach Bryan, With Heaven on Top (Warner Records)

The Cribs, Selling A Vibe (Play It Again Sam)

Pullman, III (Western Vinyl)

Clémentine March, Powder Keg (PRAH)

Rawayana, ¿Dónde es el After? (Rimas)

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

Credits
Host: Stephen Thompson • Guest: Celia Gregory, WNXP (Nashville) • Audio: Noah Caldwell • Producer: Elle Mannion • Editor: Otis Hart • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Music New Music Friday
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist and guest host on All Songs Considered. Thompson also co-hosts the daily NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created with NPR's Linda Holmes in 2010. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Celia Gregory
