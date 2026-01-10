New Music Friday: The best albums out Jan. 9

Welcome to New Music Friday, NPR Music's podcast dedicated to sharing the best albums out each week. We listen to dozens of new releases in advance, identify the ones we think you need to hear, and highlight our favorite five in a brisk mix of clips, context and commentary.

The podcast is hosted by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, and each episode features a member of the NPR Music Network of public radio stations. Our first guest of 2026 is Nashville's own Celia Gregory of WNXP, where she's on the air every morning from 6-10 a.m. CT.

The Starting 5

Carter Howe / Nettwerk / Nettwerk Mon Rovîa.

🎵 Dry Cleaning, Secret Love (4AD)

Recommended If You Like: speak-singing, Cate Le Bon

🎵 Jenny On Holiday, Quicksand Heart (Transgressive)

RIYL: Alt-Pop, CHVRCHES

🎵 Mon Rovîa, Bloodline (Nettwerk)

RIYL: Singer-songwriters, Sufjan Stevens

🎵 Home Star, A Binding Life (Born Losers)

RIYL: Pop-punk, Modern Baseball

🎵 Kris Davis and the Lutosławski Quartet, The Solastalgia Suite (Pyroclastic)

RIYL: Climate activism, jazz-classical hybrids

The Lightning Round

Lucas Creighton / Warner Records / Warner Records Zach Bryan.

Six more albums we wish we could have discussed on the podcast:

⚡ Sault, Chapter 1 (Forever Living Originals)

⚡ Zach Bryan, With Heaven on Top (Warner Records)

⚡ The Cribs, Selling A Vibe (Play It Again Sam)

⚡ Pullman, III (Western Vinyl)

⚡ Clémentine March, Powder Keg (PRAH)

⚡ Rawayana, ¿Dónde es el After? (Rimas)

