8 ways to celebrate MLK Day 2026 in Louisville

Jan. 19 marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of the famed American civil rights leader. He was instrumental in the fight for civil rights, rousing supporters with his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and collaborating with President Lyndon B. Johnson on landmark civil rights laws in the 1960s.

King was assassinated in 1968, but his legacy lives on.

In Louisville, many organizations are hosting free events to celebrate the beloved activist and Baptist minister.

YMCA’s MLK Day Teen Youth Summit

Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 1720 West Broadway is hosting a free youth leadership summit for kids 13-18 years old from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. This year’s theme is “Leading with mind, body and spirit,” and what it means to lead holistically. Participants will join interactive workshops and group discussions and lunch will be provided.

Registration ends on Wednesday.

Archdiocese of Louisville MLK Commemoration

The 39th annual service will be held at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 433 S. 5th St. on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will speak to this year’s theme, “Healing brings peace.” The service will also include reflective readings and songs performed by the Archdiocesan Gospel Choir.

NAACP Sunday

St. Stephen’s Baptist Church at 1018 S. 15th St. will observe MLK Day on Sunday during its 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. services.

Members of the Louisville Branch NAACP and local youth chapters will speak at both services, and church officials say the day will “focus on justice, civic engagement and the ongoing work of the NAACP in the Louisville community.”

The NAACP will also have information tables to help register voters and enroll new members.

Martin Luther King Jr. Motorcade

King Solomon Baptist Church is hosting its 53rd Annual MLK Motorcade on Monday. Participants must join the lineup in the Kroger parking lot at 28th and Broadway at 9:30 a.m. The parade will depart at 10:30 a.m.

At noon, the church at 1620 Anderson St. will host a celebratory service and serve lunch afterward for free.

MLK Day of Service

The MLK Day of Service is the University of Louisville’s largest service event of the year. This year, more than 20 local organizations are participating, including the Kentucky Humane Society, The Hope Buss and Love the Hungry.

The program starts at 10 a.m. Monday at the U of L Student Activities Center (2100 S. Floyd St..). Participants can RSVP online.

Community Free Day at the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center will offer free admission on MLK Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Center will also show King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the top of every hour.

At noon, the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students will host its annual “Continuing the Dream, Continuing the Legacy” youth leadership panel.

Middletown United Methodist Church

Middletown United Methodist Church will host a special service on MLK Day at 1 p.m.

Rev. Corrie Shull will speak to the service’s theme, “Building the beloved community of love and unity.”

Keepers of the Dream

Kentucky Performing Arts’ Artsreach program will host “Keepers of the Dream: Beyond the Dream” on Sunday. The community festival in KPA’s main lobby begins at 3 p.m. The night ends with a short play called “Beyond the Dream” with music, dance and spoken word.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will also award this year’s Freedom Award to retired NBA player and Louisville native Darrell Griffith and Yvette Gentry, a local affordable housing developer and former police chief.