As Louisville continues UPS crash clean up, investigators say plane defects were known 15 years ago

Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom | By Justin Hicks
Published January 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
Wreckage from the aftermath of a UPS plane crash in Louisville, KY.
1 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2557.jpg
Wreckage from the aftermath of a UPS plane crash in Louisville, KY.
Justin Hicks
A fence encircling the wreckage from the aftermath of a UPS plane crash in Louisville, KY warns people not to tamper with evidence.
2 of 13  — 20260113-_JMH2681.jpg
A fence encircling the wreckage from the aftermath of a UPS plane crash in Louisville, KY warns people not to tamper with evidence.
Justin Hicks
John Geary works for Clean Harbors, an environmental clean up and disaster response company contracted by UPS to lead the restoration efforts.
3 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2416.jpg
John Geary works for Clean Harbors, an environmental clean up and disaster response company contracted by UPS to lead the restoration efforts.
Justin Hicks
Workers attempt to direct a stream of oil slick towards a hose to pump it out and treat the water.
4 of 13  — 20260113-_JMH2615.jpg
Workers attempt to direct a stream of oil slick towards a hose to pump it out and treat the water.
Justin Hicks
Louisville's mobile emergency operations center is stationed near the outskirts of the cleanup site where the UPS plane crash in November 2025.
5 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2402.jpg
Louisville's mobile emergency operations center is stationed near the outskirts of the cleanup site where the UPS plane crash in November 2025.
Justin Hicks
Two memorial wreaths hang on a metal structure near a junkyard where victims were found in the aftermath of the UPS plane crash.
6 of 13  — 20260113-_JMH2625.jpg
Two memorial wreaths hang on a metal structure near a junkyard where victims were found in the aftermath of the UPS plane crash.
Justin Hicks
Some trailers with fire damage are still waiting to be cleaned up more than two months after the UPS plane crash in Louisville.
7 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2599.jpg
Some trailers with fire damage are still waiting to be cleaned up more than two months after the UPS plane crash in Louisville.
Justin Hicks
Vehicles burnt by the fire that resulted from a UPS cargo plane crashing into a petroleum recycling center.
8 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2501.jpg
Vehicles burnt by the fire that resulted from a UPS cargo plane crashing into a petroleum recycling center.
Justin Hicks
Louisville Emergency Management Executive Director Jody Meiman looks across a lot that used to be truck parking. It's now part of the UPS crash site being cleaned up.
9 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2472.jpg
Louisville Emergency Management Executive Director Jody Meiman looks across a lot that used to be truck parking. It's now part of the UPS crash site being cleaned up.
Justin Hicks
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks to reporters at Melco Basin - a flood retention pond that's currently undergoing remediation after hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil spilled into it after the UPS plane crash.
10 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2431.jpg
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg speaks to reporters at Melco Basin - a flood retention pond that's currently undergoing remediation after hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil spilled into it after the UPS plane crash.
Justin Hicks
Cleanup workers at Melco Basin are using fanboats to direct oil slick into areas where it can be pumped out and treated before cleaned water is released back into the water system.
11 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2465.jpg
Cleanup workers at Melco Basin are using fanboats to direct oil slick into areas where it can be pumped out and treated before cleaned water is released back into the water system.
Justin Hicks
Workers discuss removing debris at the UPS crash site.
12 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2491.jpg
Workers discuss removing debris at the UPS crash site.
Justin Hicks
Workers at the UPS crash site are still directing oil slick through ditches and into pumps more than two months after the plane hit a petroleum recycling center.
13 of 13  — 20131231-_JMH2529.jpg
Workers at the UPS crash site are still directing oil slick through ditches and into pumps more than two months after the plane hit a petroleum recycling center.
Justin Hicks

The National Transportation Safety Board says Boeing knew of a defect in the MD-11 cargo plane in 2011. Their update came just after reporters got their first look at the site of the UPS plane crash that killed 15 people.

This week, about two dozen reporters piled on a tour bus along with Louisville Emergency Management’s Executive Director Jody Meiman. Driving down Grade Lane, he pointed out where the UPS cargo plane slammed into the ground near a petroleum recycling center in early November, erupting into a fireball.

“So when you get out, you'll be able to see the area and the debris field that was there,” Meiman said, motioning toward the windows. “Obviously, this has been cleaned up dramatically, but you can still see the patterns on the ground.”

The bus eventually stopped and everyone gathered on a large dusty pad of concrete. There stood semi-trailers that looked as though they’d been torn open by a monster's claws. In reality it’s where the thinnest strips of metal melted from the heat of burning jet fuel.

Nearby, orange X’s were spray painted on the doors of incinerated and rusted vehicles lined in rows – evidence they’d been searched for bodies. Elsewhere, workers in orange vests used shovels to carefully direct oily water along a ditch and into a well where it’s pumped into a truck.

Amid the burned metal, orange vests and chain link fences, someone tied two large wreaths to a rusted pole, their yellow ribbons and pale blue flowers swayed in the breeze, commemorating the victims found there.

It’s all part of the site where the National Transportation Safety Board collected evidence after the crash. They’re gone now, but their investigation is ongoing.

So far, they’ve determined there were fatigue cracks in hardware meant to hold the left engine to the MD-11 cargo plane that crashed after the left engine separated and caught fire while taking off.

On Wednesday they released an update, saying that Boeing was aware of a defect in that model plane since 2011.

The NTSB evidenced a service letter from nearly 15 years ago, showing that Boeing knew about a defect on the bearings for MD-11s, and didn't consider it to be a safety concern that might require action, although the bearing had failed at least four previous times.

Service letters are generally informational, unlike service bulletins or airworthiness directives that require action.

The safety board is still reviewing planning documents, maintenance schedules and communication between Boeing and UPS related to the defect.

UPS and Boeing say they’re supporting the federal investigation, but won’t comment on it directly. Both say their thoughts are with the recovery effort.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and Louisville community who are grieving, and we remain focused on the recovery effort,” UPS said in a statement.

But here in Louisville, the focus at the crash site isn’t on what caused the crash — it’s on the aftermath.

Workers are out here directing ditches of oily water into small reservoirs to pump out. They’ve collected insane amounts of gallons of contaminated water and treated it so far. (Think of it like a French drain / sump pump system in your basement.)

[image or embed]

— Justin Hicks (@justinhicks.lpm.org) January 13, 2026 at 2:20 PM

Mayor Craig Greenberg says a lot of work has already been done since he first toured the site with politicians days after the crash, which he called a “full body experience.”

“[I remember] ]the look on the first responders faces… there was just oil residue that was everywhere…seeing firefighters walk with stretchers towards areas where flags were in the ground, where bodies had been sighted by recovery personnel,” Greenberg said, during the press tour on Tuesday.

Meiman with Louisville Metro says the city feels confident there won’t be any long term environmental impacts from the crash, which he credits to the fast action of clean up crews.

“There was four feet of oil in the road,” he said, recalling the scene after the plane crash. “Some of that was on fire where the plane hit the oil tanks. So, you know, that was a challenge.”

To clean up that oil, those clean-up crews had a bit of luck on their side. Nearby the crash site is a 60-acre pond called Melco Basin. Years ago, MSD dug this to control flood water. Now, it's plugged up, and naturally sequesters the oil slick instead.

Brian Bingham with Louisville’s Metropolitan Sewer District says the basin didn’t catch everything, but it helped clean up crews focus on active creeks first and prevent oil from continuing to spread into local waterways.

“So if the basin wasn't here, it would have just meant that more more oil would have… gotten further downstream in the larger quantity,” he said.

Still, men are zipping around the pond in fan boats, blowing the oily water into areas where it can be pumped out into tanks for cleaning. They need to clean about 3.6 million gallons of the mixture — and they’re a little over halfway there.

This story was produced by the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, a collaboration between West Virginia Public Broadcasting, WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee, LPM, WEKU, WKMS and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky, and NPR.
