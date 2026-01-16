Louisville Rock Lottery spawned a synth band and its name is Modiste featuring Sydney Sleadd and a great new song

Modiste (moh-DEEST) is a brand new synth pop band that just released their first single today called "Breaking My Own Heart". The band features Sydney Sleadd of Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm, known for their dark twangy surf-rock Americana ballads and rockers. Modiste is NOT that and far from it. Instead, it is described as "Lynchian Synth Pop" referring to the late filmmaker David Lynch and to an 80s' sound with heavy synthesisers and electronic drum beats. However, according to Sydney "Every sound you hear on the song is an analog synth or keyboard, mostly from the 1980s, or guitar/vocal - we’re very passionate about using real instruments and not using midi/AI/autotune which is a fun challenge when making pop based music."

In a addition to Sydney Sleadd's vocals, the band also features Dennis Stein on synths who also performs solo doing glitchy synth mayhem as "Introvert" and has opened for Richard Devine, Tobacco, Battles, Developer, Pixel Grip, Frankie Bones, Basek, and many more. Teched live instrumentation for NIN, A Perfect Circle, Crystal Method, Cold Cave, Murder by Death, Kesha, and countless other acts. Has played synths and produced for over 25 years. Then there is Kyle Stallings on guitar, born out of Southern Indiana rock scenes with an additional background in left-field electronic music. Kyle has played with Indianapolis psych punk band "Hyper Tensions" for 8 years opening for and supporting bands such as Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Angeldust, and more.

The story of the band proves the genius of the Louisville Rock Lottery which is an annual event held at Headliners Music Hall. In fact, it is happening again this Saturday, January 17, 2026. See the poster below for more details or click here.

Modiste was partially formed at last year's Rock Lottery where 25 of the best artists in the area were brought together and randomly placed into groups, given 8 hours to write 3 original songs - and then perform them in front of a packed house. This is how a Stein and Sleadd came together to create a sound that is eerily familiar yet refreshingly novel. They then found the perfect guitarist in Stallings to round out their novel sound. They are currently working on their debut album set to release this summer 2026.

The new song "Breaking My Own Heart" is now streaming.