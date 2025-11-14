A Van, A Deer, and a new song by Hot Brown Smackdown

Progressive Louisville Newgrass band Hot Brown Smackdown just released their epic new single "Check Engine Light" that came out today. It's an auditory journey that captures the feeling of falling with their fiddle player Ellie Ruth tearing it up with her incredible playing. Drummer/vocalist Arthur Geissler of the band shared the story behind the new track:

"The title of the song is an homage to an unfortunate vehicular altercation we had with a deer while driving home from playing at Summer Camp Music Festival. We like to believe the deer was fine after it ran away, but our truck sure wasn't. The lyrics and the general vibe of the song are meant to induce and represent the general anxiety of being behind the wheel. This was a fun challenge for us to write something rather progressive, but making sure the parts flow without feeling disjointed. The intro and outro feature some rather hypnotic polyrhythms, and some intense violin from Ellie Ruth which reminded us of the auditory illusion known as the Shepard tone. Kind of perfect for the mood of the song as it gives you a sense that you're perpetually falling."

Hot Brown Smackdown is:

Anthony Le - electric guitar

Patrick Schroering - mandolin

Justin Cecil - bass guitar

John Blum - banjo

Ellie Ruth Miller - violin/vocals

Arthur Geissler - drums/vocals

Catch them live on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at Zanzabar for the Billy Strings Afterparties at midnight both nights. They'll also be hosting New Year's Eve at Zanzabar with Mama Said String Band. In the meantime, fasten your seatbelt as you listen to "Check Engine Light" which is now streaming.