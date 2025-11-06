Following your gut vs. well-meaning advice is the theme to Hooker's new single "Catch Fire"

Southern Rock is alive and well in the hands of Hooker, a beloved rock band from Central Kentucky, who are about to release their new album Gaslit due November 24, 2025 on all streaming platforms. The first single recently came out called "Catch Fire" that personifies their sound with heavy guitars and drums and the lead vocals of Kyle Williamson who wrote the song, capturing that perfect hard rock Southern swagger.

The band says about the new song:

"It’s a song about maintaining the right to take control of our future. Some of our most defining moments come from trusting our gut and making changes in our lives regardless of well-intended advice, complacency, or fear. The hard choice may feel like we are setting our lives ablaze, but in hindsight, it may be exactly what’s needed for change."

Hooker's history goes back to 2002 when the bandmates were in high school in LaRue County. They played their way through college and beyond, recording albums and garnering fans for the next decade. After a five-year hiatus, Kyle “Hurley” King (drums), Jason “Doc” Jones (bass), Jacob Logsdon (guitar), and Kyle Williamson (guitar/vocals) reformed the band in 2022 to play a sold-out reunion show for 700 of their closest friends and fans. Hooker took the stage for a two-hour concert comprised entirely of original music, including three songs that

had never made it onto an album. Following the excitement of the event, the band decided to continue writing and playing in hopes of completing the elusive third album they had been promising since 2010.

The new album Gaslit blends southern/country/rock vibes and touches on mental health, relationships, and breakups. It challenges listeners to consider themes of modern-day interaction, deception, love, and the struggle to find one’s way. It was recorded with Jason Groves at Sneak Attack Studios in Lexington, KY.

The band's next gig will be November 26, 2025 at The Legacy at Log Still in New Haven, KY. with Zach Mosgrove as the opener at 6:30 pm. In the meantime, check out the new single "Catch Fire" and enjoy this slice of solid original Southern rock from Hooker.