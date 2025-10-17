The best new albums out Oct. 17
It's Friday, and our favorite new albums this week skew international. Tame Impala's new album, Deadbeat, is inspired by Australia's "bush doof" scene, where ne'er-do-wells escape to the outback to shed their anxieties and inhibitions. Belgium is represented by the Ghent-based duo Soulwax, who helped the mash-up go mainstream in the early 2000s. And Mexico brings us maybe the two best albums of the week in Silvana Estrada's Vendrán Suaves Lluvias and Meme del Real's La Montaña Encendida. (Meme is a member of the rock en español gawds Café Tacvba.)
Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre handled New Music Friday host duties this week with Stephen Thompson taking a much-needed vacation. She welcomed KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe to the show to discuss those albums and more. Press play to hear the episode and keep scrolling to see our long list of noteworthy albums out today.
The Starting 5
Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:
🎵 Tame Impala, Deadbeat (Stream)
- Recommended If You Like: Gorillaz, Daft Punk
🎵 Silvana Estrada, Vendrán Suaves Lluvias (Stream)
- RIYL: Natalia Lafourcade, Carla Morrison
🎵 Soulwax, All Systems Are Lying (Stream)
- RIYL: LCD Soundsystem, Hot Chip
🎵 Meme del Real, La Montaña Encendida (Stream)
- RIYL: Café Tacvba, Jorge Drexler
🎵 Clarice Jensen, In holiday clothing, out of the great darkness (Stream)
- RIYL: Ólafur Arnalds, J.S. Bach
- Read our review of Clarice Jensen's album
New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
The Lightning Round
Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:
- Nathy Peluso, MALPORTADA EP
- Sudan Archives, The BPM
- Skullcrusher, And Your Song Is Like a Circle
- C.Y.M., s/t
- Sam Wilkes, Public Records Performance
Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.
The Long List
For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:
R&B/Soul
- V/A, Soul In The Horn: The 10 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition
- Zeyne, AWDA
Rap/Hip-Hop
- Gucci Mane, Episodes
- Jay Worthy, Once Upon A Time: Side B
- PARTYOF2, AMERIKA'S NEXT TOP PARTY!
- Ty Dolla $ign, Tycoon
- WHATMORE, s/t
Rock/Alt/Indie
- Jane Inc., A Rupture a Canyon a Birth
- They Are Gutting a Body of Water, LOTTO
- Bar Italia, Some Like It Hot
- Citric Dummies, Split With Turnstile
- Elias Rønnenfelt, Speak Daggers
- Militarie Gun, God Save the Gun
- The Last Dinner Party, From the Pyre
- The Lovely Eggs, Bin Juice
- Animal Collective, Feels (20th Anniversary)
- José González, Veneer (20th Anniversary)
- Fall Out Boy, From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition)
- Show Me The Body, Body War (10th Anniversary Edition)
- The Dream Syndicate, Medicine Show: I Know What You Like (Deluxe Edition)
- The Mountain Goats, The Sunset Tree (20th Anniversary Edition)
- bloodsports, Anything Can Be A Hammer
- Boz Scaggs, Detour
- Brògeal, Tuesday Paper Club
- Casey Dienel, My Heart Is an Outlaw
- Cusp, What I Want Doesn't Want Me Back
- Dear Boy, Celebrator
- Destiny Bond, The Love
- Dikembe, King EP
- Good Flying Birds, Talulah's Tape
- Grey Factor, When The Future Arrives Without You (Their Complete Works!)
- Holly Golightly, Look Like Trouble
- Jouska, How Did I Wind Up Here
- Living Hour, Internal Drone Infinity
- Maneater, Curb Your Appetite
- Of Monsters and Men, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade
- Orchestra Gold, DAKAN
- Rachel Bobbitt, Swimming Towards the Sand
- Rumah Sakit, Rumah Sakit 25
- Sam Ryder, Heartland
- Smote, Songs From The Free House
- The Barr Brothers, Let It Hiss
Pop
- Ashnikko, Smoochies
- Carly Rae Jepsen, E•MO•TION (10th Anniversary Edition)
- Imogen Heap, Speak For Yourself (20th Anniversary Remaster)
- Maggie Lindemann, i feel everything
- Rodney Chrome, Go
Country/Folk/Americana
- William Prince, Further From the Country
- Chrissie Hynde & Pals, Duets Special
- Ruen Brothers, Awooo
- Doug Firebaugh, Performance One (50th anniversary edition remaster)
- Leon Majcen, Making A Livin' (Not a Killin')
- Luther Dickinson, Dead Blues Vol. 1
- Alison Brown and Steve Martin, Safe, Sensible and Sane
- Wesko, Hold On EP
Jazz
- Jerome Sabbagh, Stand Up!
- Laura Jurd, Rites & Revelations
Global
- Sebastián Rojas, En la orilla
- Flerte Flamingo, Dói Ter
- Morwan, Vse po kolu, znovu
- Simon Popp, Trio
- V/A, Fake Lines: Sono Levant
Electronic/Out There
- Lea Bertucci, The Oracle
- Faten Kanaan, Diary Of A Candle
- Bob Moses, BLINK
- CRRDR, Latincore Legend
- Dylan Henner, Star Dream FM
- Hekt, Beautiful EP
- Ko Shin Moon, Sîn
- Mainline Magic Orchestra, Orchestra Magic Mainline EP
- Mia Lily, Hydrated But Drunk
- Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, Nexus
- Rural Tapes, Oneiric
- Seefeel, Pure, Impure (Expanded Edition)
- Silver Waves, Aninstar
- Web, s/t EP
Classical
- Lang Lang, Piano Book 2
- Evan Ziporyn & ContaQt, Art Decade
- Sokratis Sinopoulos & Yannis Kirimkiridis, Topos
- Ted Hearne & The Crossing, FARMING
- Travis Laplante, String Quartets
- Zehetmair Quartett, Johannes Brahms: String Quartets, Op. 51
Credits
Host: Anamaria Sayre
Guest: Travis Holcombe, KCRW
Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell
Digital Producer: Elle Mannion
Editor: Otis Hart
Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
Copyright 2025 NPR