Dexter: Original Sin's Patrick Gibson: "I think it's easier to play a psychopath than a victim"

Patrick Gibson steps into the eerie world of Dexter: Original Sin, taking on the role of a young Dexter Morgan in the highly anticipated prequel series. Gibson shared how he approached the daunting task of portraying the iconic character and what it was like to have Michael C. Hall’s seal of approval. “He sent me an email with his thoughts on Dexter over the years,” Gibson revealed. “The most relatable part for him was that Dexter always feels like it’s all an act. That stuck with me—it’s such a unique insight into the character.”

Gibson dove deep into Dexter’s source material, rewatching the pilot 15 times while preparing for his audition. “It’s rare to have so much media about the character you’re playing,” he explained, noting how Hall’s idiosyncratic portrayal influenced his performance. But rather than an impression, Gibson aimed to capture Dexter’s “essence,” adding his own rougher edges to the character.

The series also allowed him to explore the psychological complexity of playing a psychopath. “It’s easier to be the psychopath than the victim,” he joked. “The psychopath’s having fun with all the dark stuff, but for the victim, it’s traumatic. I’m the one holding the knife—I’m fine.”

While Dexter: Original Sin dives into the dark past of its titular character, Gibson appreciated the show’s balance of macabre and humor. “There’s this absurdity to it all, which allows for these strange comedic moments,” he said.

Gibson also praised working alongside an impressive cast of 80s and 90s legends, including Christian Slater and Sarah Michelle Gellar. “Christian showed up to set with so much energy, like it was his first film ever,” Gibson said. “And Sarah was incredible—she took everyone under her wing and led the whole thing.”

For fans of Gibson’s past work, like The OA, he teased that while he has no updates on that show’s future, he feels “a loop will always get closed” eventually.

With Dexter: Original Sin, Gibson skillfully bridges the gap between the show’s rich legacy and its bold new direction, delivering a performance as sharp as the knives his character wields. Catch him unraveling Dexter’s chilling origins in this gripping prequel.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.