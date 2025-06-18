Kathleen Edwards on working with Jason Isbell and award winning engineer, Gena Johnson.

Before taking the stage at Headliners Music Hall, Kathleen Edwards stopped by WFPK on June 17 for an intimate chat with Stacy Owen. The celebrated singer-songwriter opened up about her upcoming album Billionaire—including the story behind the title and what it was like working with powerhouse producers Jason Isbell and Gena Johnson (known for her work with Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, and more).

Click the player above to hear the interview, as well as an exclusive five-song MembersOnly performance, recorded right here at the station!