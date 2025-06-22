© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Indiana Kroger union workers want better wages, increased hours in negotiations with grocer

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published June 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Union members are working under an extension of their current contract which expires July 12. They plan to meet with Kroger next week to continue negotiations. UFCW Local 700 represents over 8,000 Kroger workers across Indiana.
Nicholas Eckhart
/
Flickr
Union workers at Kroger stores across the country are negotiating their contracts with the company — including in central Indiana.

Earlier this month, Kroger workers with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 union voted to reject a four-year contract proposal from the company. The union also voted to authorize a strike, if necessary.

Evan Robbins is with UFCW Local 700. He said some workers are concerned about how much they are being paid and that they want their compensation to account for inflation. Robbins also said there are some workers who aren't getting enough hours.

"These people work holidays. They work nights. They work long hours. They're on their feet," Robbins said. "And these people — our members — deserve good wages, good benefits, good schedules and the working conditions they need."

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Timoria Cunningham
