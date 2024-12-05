Kate Siegel: "I wanna make weird, feminist films in the style of Guillermo del Toro & Ridley Scott"

Kate Siegel is no stranger to the world of horror, but her latest project marks a thrilling new chapter in her career. Known for her standout performances in The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher, Siegel now steps behind the camera with her directorial debut as part of the V/H/S horror anthology series. In a candid conversation with Kyle Meredith, she reflects on the challenges of directing, her fascination with time as a concept, and her desire to bring feminist storytelling into sci-fi.

Siegel admits she wasn’t initially sold on the idea of directing when the V/H/S team first approached her. “I was very tired,” she laughs, recalling her initial reaction. “I live with an incredible director, and I know the level of preparation and work that’s required to do this right.” But her husband, director Mike Flanagan, had other ideas. Encouraging her to seize the opportunity, he convinced Siegel to take the plunge. The result? A visceral, sci-fi-infused body horror segment that adds a chilling edge to the V/H/S franchise.

The experience was transformative for Siegel. “I’m obsessed,” she says. “The moment I started directing, it felt like a perfect fit. I’ve spent years shadowing Mike and watching him work, so I was ready to dive in.” Working within the V/H/S framework, which is known for its found footage aesthetic, Siegel brought her own rules to the table. “Art thrives with strong boundaries,” she explains. “I wanted to use the found footage style as an intentional artistic choice, not just as a budget solution.”

Her segment incorporates themes of time and alien life, blending existential horror with poignant storytelling. “Time is relative,” she muses, diving into her fascination with the concept. “It’s horrific when you think about how differently we perceive it—whether you’re five years old or fifty-five. It’s something that binds us all, yet it’s completely intangible.” Siegel’s narrative flips the script on traditional alien horror by portraying the extraterrestrials as non-threatening. “The real monster is the human in the story,” she says. “It’s about the horror that comes from everyone trying their best and still failing.”

But Siegel isn’t stopping with V/H/S. Her creative slate is packed with projects that showcase her versatility. She’s developing Dark Corners, a YouTube series featuring bite-sized horror shorts for kids, complete with a “pumpkin rating system” to ensure age-appropriate scares. “I want to teach kids the art of the jump scare and anticipation,” she says. One of the shorts, Dimples, even draws from a recurring nightmare her daughter used to have, turning it into an empowering story.

Siegel is also venturing into horror comedy with Damned If You Do, a film about teenage friends who sell their souls to the devil. “It’s high-octane fun,” she says, embracing the lighter side of horror after years of intense, dramatic roles. Her ambitions as a director are equally intriguing. “I see myself at the intersection of Guillermo del Toro, Terrence Malick, and Ridley Scott,” she says. “I want to create weird, feminist, adult-focused stories that deal with real human issues through a fantastical lens.”

The conversation inevitably circles back to Siegel’s collaborative relationship with Flanagan, whose adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck has been generating buzz. “It’s beautiful watching Mike get the recognition he deserves,” she says warmly. As for her own creative future, Siegel is clear: she’s just getting started. “Directing felt like steering a ship—challenging, exhilarating, and completely addictive. I can’t wait to see where it takes me next.”

For Siegel, the path ahead is as electrifying as her work to date. Whether she’s crafting spine-tingling scares, feminist sci-fi, or heartfelt children’s horror, one thing is certain: Kate Siegel is a storyteller to watch.

Watch the full interview above.