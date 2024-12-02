Sparrowghost provides a meditative take on the holidays with beautiful song "Snow"

Sean Giddings is a Louisville, KY. native and film composer now based in Los Angeles, CA. As a film composer, he has composed and performed for numerous short films, including award-winning titles like "Outpost," "This is Normal," and "It's Okay." His original music garnered recognition at prestigious events like The Other Venice Film Festival, where he clinched the Best Score award for the Oscar-Qualified film, "Celluloid Dreams." Sean's cinematic repertoire also includes composing for feature films such as "1 Night," starring Anna Camp and Justin Chatwin, and the highly anticipated "When We Get There," featuring Alfred Molina.

Sean is also a songwriter who goes by the alter-ego Sparrowghost. His new song "Snow" is a meditative and melancholic take on the holidays, reminiscent of the sounds of Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens, with sparse instrumentation, delicate vocals, and a lovely melody. "Snow" is now available and streaming everywhere.