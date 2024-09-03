All Request Mental Health Day September 4th!

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. If you're in crisis call or text 9-8-8.

It's time for another All Request Mental Health Day this Wednesday, September 4th! Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and let us know what you'd like to hear, then listen to an entire day of requests from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Listen for these special guests throughout the day:

10:30 am - WFPL's Health & Environment Reporter, Morgan Watkins, will discuss her fellowship through the Solutions Journalism Network. She's producing three radio/online stories about local efforts to improve Louisville youth of color's access to quality mental health care.

2:00 pm - Nancy Brooks from NAMI Louisville will tell us about their annual Step Forward for Mental Health Walk on September 14th at Waterfront Park.

4:00 pm - Lynnell Edwards, Ph.D., Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing, has authored a book of poems on how mental health impacts families and caregivers.

You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.org, or, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to studio@wfpk.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

How to record a voice memo on iPhone

How to record a voice memo on Android

Find us on Facebook and Instagram #WFPKMentalHealthDay

CCLOU, NAMI Louisville, and Cornbread Hemp are proud sponsors of WFPK Mental Health Day!

Resources for you, family & friends

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Call or text 9-8-8

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline - Text LOU to 741741

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-589-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420

An important part of mental health is feeling heard and understood. If you have privilege, we encourage you to do the research, find ways to support Black people and people of color, and make permanent changes in your community to combat racism: