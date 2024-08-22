Victoria Justice: "I'm leaning into the sensual and flirtatious side of my music"

Victoria Justice, the multi-talented actress and singer, delves into her resurgence in the music industry, highlighting her journey as an independent artist in this interview with Kyle Meredith. Known for her roles in Victorious and Zoey 101, Justice discusses her recent collaborations with renowned producer Toby Gad (known for his work with artists like Beyoncé and John Legend), emphasizing how personal and vulnerable her latest singles, such as "Raw" and "Hate the World Without You," have been. Justice expresses a deep connection to her current work, especially her new single "Down," which she describes as a "sexy summer song" that reflects her empowered sense of womanhood.

On the acting front, Justice is equally active. She recently landed a role in the pilot for Suits LA, a potential recurring spot in the reboot of the popular series. She also starred in the thriller Depravity, filmed in Thailand, where she plays a "bad girl thrill seeker" in a dark, intense storyline.

The Afterlife of the Party actress goes on to reflect on the vulnerability of performing live music compared to acting, noting that being on stage with her own lyrics is a more personal and daunting experience. Despite this, she is considering the possibility of touring in the future, as she loves the direct connection with fans that live performances offer.

