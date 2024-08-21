© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Charm School just dropped their new single from upcoming LP

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 21, 2024 at 1:53 PM EDT
Charm School
Julia Hershey
Charm School

Ready for some superfast punk fresh off the turntable with a little French thrown in? Make way for Louisville band Charm School's new single "Je t'aime (A Quoi Bon)" which translates to "I Love You (what's the point)" from an upcoming LP. The new album will be their first full length called Debt Forever, tracked at La La Land here in town with John Hoffmann, and mixed at Russian Recording in Bloomington, IN with Mike Bridavsky. According to Andrew Sellers, lead singer for the band, "It's a continuation of what we started on our 1st EP 'Finite Jest', but with a lot more variety in terms of the sounds and songwriting. It most certainly (if obliquely) addresses the high-pressure, low-joy, and very confused state of the world."
Charm School is:
Andrew Sellers - Vox & Guitar
Drew English - Guitar
Matt Filip - Bass
Jason Bemis Lawrence - Drums

Upcoming concerts for Charm School are:
9/14 @ Kaiju w/ Luvletter and Family Curse
9/27 @ Cave Valley Kava

In the meantime, you can hear the new single below.
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
