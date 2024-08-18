Ride's Mark Gardener: "It's a hard struggle for mid-size bands to tour"

Mark Gardener, co-frontman of the British band Ride, reflects on the band's latest album Interplay, their third release since reuniting in the 2010s. Known for their influential role in the shoegaze movement, Ride’s current phase finds them blending nostalgia with modern sensibilities, drawing on influences from iconic '80s acts like Depeche Mode and Tears for Fears. Gardener discusses the challenges and joys of touring, the evolution of their sound, and the creative process behind their latest work.

In the interview, Gardener shared his thoughts on the challenges of modern touring, particularly the toll it takes as one gets older. He also opened up about the recording process of Interplay at his studio in Oxfordshire, highlighting the importance of analog sound in a digital age. The album, described as a mix of comforting nods to the past and innovative steps forward, showcases the band's ability to evolve while staying true to their roots. Tracks like “I Came to See the Wreck” and “Peace Sign” exemplify this balance, with the former reflecting personal struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic and the latter inspired by the documentary The Alpinist.

Gardener also touched on the band's creative dynamic, noting how members Steve Queralt and Laurence "Loz" Colbert have become more involved in songwriting, leading to a richer, more collaborative sound. He expressed satisfaction with the album, describing it as a validation of the band's decision to reunite. As for the future, while Gardener remains realistic about the challenges of sustaining a music career, he’s optimistic about the band's ongoing creative journey, with the studio always open for more projects.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.