WFPK is proud to premiere Relaay's excellent new video for "The Fallout"

Louisville band Relaay just released their new video for their song "The Fallout" with a weather report included! Amanda Lucas and Audrey Cecil are the songwriters and singers for the band and told me the theme of doing a newscast and weather report in the video is based on Amanda's love of following the weather. The news part corresponds to our current state of affairs where it seems to never stop and is on a 24 hour loop of doom and gloom. The song appears on their latest album Midtempo Magic produced by Mark Charles and Relaay. The video was produced, shot, and edited by Audrey Cecil of the band. Relaay is also about to go on a Fall tour across the Western part of the U.S. but you can catch them on September 5, 2025 at the Old Louisville Brew Festival in Central Park.