Carly Pearce: "Beyonce and Post Malone want to be part of the genre because country's cool again"

By Kyle Meredith
Published July 4, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT

Carly Pearce on Hummingbird, Country Music’s Comeback, Loretta Lynn’s Guidance, & Covering Faith Hill

Carly Pearce joins Kyle Meredith to discuss her latest album, Hummingbird. The country singer-songwriter opens up about her goal to make this record as impactful as 29: Written in Stone, the joy she finds in writing about a woman done wrong, and her status as a country music connoisseur. Carly reveals how much Loretta Lynn continues to guide her songwriting and what it means to be a country artist in 2024, especially as artists like Beyoncé and Post Malone explore the genre's boundaries 🎶.

Pearce shares insights into her collaborations with Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Jordan Reynolds, and which of her new songs reminds her of No Doubt. She also discusses covering Faith Hill while opening for Tim McGraw on his latest tour.

For more on Carly's latest album, her inspirations, and the evolving landscape of country music, check out the full interview above and then the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
