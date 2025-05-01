Amythyst Kiah on how a love of history and Eastern philosophy inspired her latest release.

Amythyst Kiah stopped by the WFPK studios before playing tonight's Bluegrass Ball at Headliners with Ben Sollee and Jecorey Arthur. She spoke to Stacy Owen about the shift of energy from her first release to her latest, Still + Bright, how it felt to collaborate with other songwriters, her love of history, Eastern philosophy, nature and more! Plus, we were treated to two songs performed live.

Click the player at the top of the page to listen!

