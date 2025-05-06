A NYC theater company will perform WPLN’s investigation about rural domestic violence. Here’s how you can watch

The event is the fourth installment of Theater of War Productions’ new long-form journalism series in partnership with WNYC. These readings feature acclaimed actors and are designed to spark discussions around public health issues.

Actors Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment, Urban Cowboy), Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade, The Walking Dead), Daphne Rubin-Vega (In the Heights, Only Murders in the Building), and Bill Irwin (Interstellar, Rachel Getting Married) will perform “In Rural Tennessee, Domestic Violence Victims Face Barriers to Getting Justice. One County Has Transformed Its Approach” written by Paige Pfleger for WPLN and ProPublica.

After the reading, audience members in New York and those on Zoom will be invited to participate in a guided discussion about the story, domestic violence, gun violence, and innovative approaches to preventing both.

The event will be recorded and broadcast later on WNYC and WPLN. Registration for the event, in person or on zoom are free. You can register here.

WPLN partners with Louisville Public Media through the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom.