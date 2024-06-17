This Rock Was Made to Roll in New Song from Louisville's Tin Zelkova

Tin Zelkova is a 3 piece band from Mt. Washington, KY. but based in Louisville. They've been rocking hard for some time now with an album and several singles under their belt. The latest is accompanied by a video called "Almost Home" and may be their best yet. The music video for the song was filmed by Derrick Spruill at 4sake Media. It was mixed by Jordan Bailey at 4 10 Music. It also features Chris Cupp as guest cellist on the recording. The song is now streaming on all major platforms.