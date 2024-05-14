WFPK Song Of The Day: Beabadoobee "Take A Bite"

Indie singer-songwriter Beabadoobee has announced her third studio album: This Is How Tomorrow Moves, and shared the reflective preview track “Take A Bite.”

“It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living,” she shared about the new track. “It’s finding comfort in a familiar place — finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

“Lyrically, the song is about just acknowledging my side of relationships where I can be toxic. So when it comes to relationships, when I’m finally in the healthy, most loving relationship, I’ll find everything to sabotage it…I think the song is me acknowledging it and hopefully soon accepting it.”

“I love this album,” she shared about the new project. “I feel like it’s helped me so much more than anything else has in navigating this new era, this new understanding of where I’m at. I guess it’s about becoming a woman.” Rick Rubin produced This Is How Tomorrow Moves at his Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu. The album is set for release August 16 via Dirty Hit.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.