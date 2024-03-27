MGMT on Loss of Life, alien-delivered songs, & a Congratulations callback

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser discuss MGMT's latest album, "Loss Of Life." They explore why their songs often gain traction after their initial release, attributing it to the timeless nature of their music. The duo delves into the album's theme of loss of life, highlighting the most challenging and vulnerable moments within their lyrics.

They also share interesting tidbits about specific songs on the album, such as "Bubblegum Dog," which was inspired by a hypothetical scenario involving aliens, and "Nothing Changes," which references one of their early tracks. Additionally, they discuss the process of writing a song about VanWyngarden's great-great-aunt, Phradie Wells, who was a prominent opera star in New York during the 1920s.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.