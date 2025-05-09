© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Ind lawmakers establish office to coordinate school safety, emergency protocols

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Lawmakers sent a bill to the governor to establish the Office of School Safety within the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Lawmakers sent a bill to the governor to establish the Office of School Safety within the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

A new state office will soon give Indiana schools more guidance on safety measures. Lawmakers sent a bill to the governor to establish the Office of School Safety within the Department of Homeland Security.

A new state office will soon give Indiana schools more guidance on safety measures. The governor signed a law to establish the Office of School Safety within the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The new office will coordinate school safety resources and work with other state agencies to determine best safety practices for schools. It will also maintain guidelines for school security and emergency response protocols.

HEA 1637 tasks the new office with collecting data and information from previous school disasters around the country. It will then use that information to create a program to train and certify school safety specialists.

The office can also meet with school corporations and charter schools to review their safety plans and make recommendations. Schools must follow certain requests from the office.

The legislation will take effect July 1.

Copyright 2025 IPB News

Tags
News Indianaeducation
Kirsten Adair
