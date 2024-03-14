Julia Jayne's single "Serendipity" is not just a stroke of luck

Julia Jayne is a budding singer-songwriter with a new single titled "Serendipity". While the title of the song speaks to lucky breaks and happy accidents, Jayne's journey in music has been very intentional. The Kentucky native graduated from the School of Rock program in Louisville last summer, and relocated to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to study music business at Middle Tennessee State University.

Her time with the School of Rock began when she was in 8th grade; it laid the foundation for her singing, songwriting, and guitar playing, and gave her the tools to record her first album Overthinking it... while still in high school. She toured with their national All-Star team in 2022, and later earned a chance to shoot her first music video.

She says, "I’m trying to take my music to the next level and eventually one day be a famous singer/musician like the incredible Hayley Williams or Joni Mitchell!"

"Serendipity" is the first song from Julia Jayne since the release of her first album, and features Zach Thomas. Listen to the new single here!