Today's ear X-tacy : The Stone Roses "I Wanna Be Adored"

Manchester shoegaze band The Stone Roses released their self-titled debut album in 1989. The first track on the album, “I Wanna Be Adored” was the second single to be released from the record and has been called “one of the top 50 greatest indie anthems ever.”

Stone Roses' lead singer Ian Brown has claimed that the song is about sin, how individuals want to be idolized, and how we would do anything to attain that goal.

In a 2009 interview Brown clarified that he "didn't actually want people to adore me. I was trying to say then, if you want to be adored, it's like a sin, like lust or gluttony or something like that."

In honor of Ian's 61st birthday today, we’re featuring “I Wanna Be Adored” as today’s ear X-tacy.

