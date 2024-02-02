© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Black History Month Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist 2-2-24

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 2, 2024 at 5:35 PM EST
Today's Vintage Cocktail Hour features some of the most influential musicians of all time who happen to be black so why not celebrate Black History Month at the same time? It was easy to put together with such rich resources to pick from. The hard part was narrowing it down to 1 hour! The contributions to the American musical landscape from black artists is staggering in its scope, especially for the jazz standards and performances we feature for The Vintage Cocktail Hour. Giants like Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, to crooners like Johnny Mathis and Nat King Cole to supreme vocalists such as Billie and Dinah, it's overwhelming with the best of the best. Hope you enjoy this sublime hour of some of the best music America ever made. Thanks for listening!
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
