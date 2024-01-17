© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Niousha Noor: "Iranian Americans don't get a lot of stories like this & music is a big part"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST

Niousha Noor on the Weight, Family, and Music of The Persian Version

Niousha Noor joins Kyle Meredith to discuss The Persian Version, a film loosely based on Maryam Keshavarz’s life. The movie, starring Layla Mohammadi and Noor, tells the story of a young, gay Iranian-American woman navigating her relationship with her family, particularly her mother, after getting pregnant from a one-night stand. Noor talks about the film's focus on immigrant family dynamics, the combative mother-daughter relationship, and the significant role of music in the movie. She also mentions her own Persian version of Damien Rice’s “Under The Tongue,” which she plans to release soon.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
