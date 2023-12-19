Funky "Back Door Santa" gets a rock update by Runaway Souls

Louisville rockers Runaway Souls just released their new version of the classic funk Christmas song called "Back Door Santa". The song was originally done by Clarence Carter in 1968 and has been covered numerous times and even sampled by Run-D.M.C. with a verse in "Christmas in Hollis". Runaway Souls put their own rock-n-roll spin on the song and obviously have some fun while doing it as you'll see in the video below. Runaway Souls personnel on Back Door Santa are:

David Thomas- vocals

Brian Segal-guitar

Darren Barker-guitar

Woody Woodmansee- keys

Drums- Jim Becker

Donnie Bott- bass, producer, mixer, and all the recording good things!

Recorded, mixed, mastered at BBD Labs