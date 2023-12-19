© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Funky "Back Door Santa" gets a rock update by Runaway Souls

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 19, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST
Runaway Souls "Back Door Santa"
Brian Segal
Runaway Souls "Back Door Santa"

Louisville rockers Runaway Souls just released their new version of the classic funk Christmas song called "Back Door Santa". The song was originally done by Clarence Carter in 1968 and has been covered numerous times and even sampled by Run-D.M.C. with a verse in "Christmas in Hollis". Runaway Souls put their own rock-n-roll spin on the song and obviously have some fun while doing it as you'll see in the video below. Runaway Souls personnel on Back Door Santa are:
David Thomas- vocals
Brian Segal-guitar
Darren Barker-guitar
Woody Woodmansee- keys
Drums- Jim Becker
Donnie Bott- bass, producer, mixer, and all the recording good things!
Recorded, mixed, mastered at BBD Labs
