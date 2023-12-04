© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Nolia Noon's Jared Foos Steps Out on His Own with New Solo Release

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published December 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST
Jared Foos
Amy Foos Kapoor
Jared Foos

First of all, the Louisville band Nolia Noon has not broken up according to its singer/songwriter Jared Foos. Jared just released a solo record called Who Loves You Baby. The album was born out of gaining hundreds of fans very quickly on Tik Tok. Although he has a complicated relationship with social media in general, there's no denying the power and quick response he was able to gain by posting on the site. So this solo album is more for his newfound fans than anything else. We invited him to come to the WFPK studio, play a couple of songs live, and just to catch us up! The new album is now streaming.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
