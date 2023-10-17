SoundTRAX: "Practical Magic"

I'm continuing this week's theme of Halloween-esque movies and their soundtracks.

Today it's Practical Magic with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, which came out 25 years ago this week.

Born into a magical family, they play sisters raised by two eccentric aunts after the death of their parents from a family curse. As adults, they must use their magic to destroy an evil spirit before it kills them.

Ludicrous, yes. But still charming, with the eccentric aunts played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest stealing virtually every scene.

But let's talk soundtrack, because the film's music is a little all over the place— not that that's necessarily a bad thing. In fact, I prefer it.

You get two tunes from composer Alan Silvestri, as well as undeniable classics from Elvis Presley, Harry Nilsson, Joni Mitchell, Marvin Gaye, and Nick Drake. There's also Faith Hill's mega-hit "This Kiss" and lesser known contributions from lisahall, Michelle Lewis, and Bran Van 3000.

But why play any of them when there are not one, but two, songs from the so-called "White Witch," the "High Priestess of Rock and Roll," the one and only Stevie Nicks.

Both songs have history. Nicks wrote "If You Ever Did Believe" in the 70s for Louise Goffin's (daughter of of songwriting legends Carole King and Gerry Goffin) debut album, with Nicks providing backing vocals.

For Practical Magic Nicks recorded her own version with friend Sheryl Crow helping with harmony.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with her second contribution, one also featuring Crow on backing vocals.

It's a song Stevie wrote for her debut album with Lindsey Buckingham, Buckingham Nicks, and it also appears on Fleetwood Mac's 1975 self-titled album— both with Buckingham on lead vocals.

This time Stevie is front and center with her tune whose mystical title fits perfectly within the film.

For the 25th anniversary of Practical Magic, it's Stevie Nicks backed by Sheryl Crow on "Crystal."