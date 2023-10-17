© 2023 Louisville Public Media

FUNK-O-WEEN! A charity event to benefit The Louisville Youth Group

Laura Shine
Published October 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
Funkaween happens Oct. 27th at Zanzabar
Brian Leonard
Funkaween happens Oct. 27th at Zanzabar

Happening October 27th, 2023 is FUNK-O-WEEN! a charity event to benefit The Louisville Youth Group at Zanzabar. You can expect some great funk music by some of Louisville's finest such as Insatiable Digs, The Low Glow, and Kenfunkiana. It'll be A funk-themed evening of costumes and dancing to benefit Louisville Youth Group (LYG). Since 1990 Louisville Youth Group (LYG) has provided a safe, inclusive, and affirming space for LGBTQ+ youth in the Louisville community. LYG is dedicated to empowering young individuals by offering a supportive environment where they can freely express themselves, connect with peers who share similar experiences, and access resources that promote their well-being and personal growth. Through education, advocacy, and community engagement, they strive to foster resilience, build self-confidence, and nurture leadership skills among LGBTQ+ youth, ensuring that they can thrive and contribute positively to society.

Brian Leonard, who is a member of the band Insatiable Digs, says about the event:

As a high school teacher (special education), I have witnessed my fair share of student bullying and the resulting trauma it causes. Although we teach students about youth suicide and the high rates among LGBTQ+ youth, bullying still exists. Having a safe place to turn to, such as LYG, is an invaluable resource for the LGBTQ+ community, and I couldn't think of a better organization to host a charity event for.

Tickets are only 10.00 and all proceeds go to LYG.

Check out a song from Insatiable Digs below!

Music Arts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
