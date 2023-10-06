© 2023 Louisville Public Media

The Low Glow says "It's Alright" in new single

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT
The Low Glow's new single "It's Alright"
Joe Bowers
The Low Glow's new single "It's Alright"

Louisville band The Low Glow just released the title track to their new EP due in November with "It's Alright". The band says:

It's Alright was written by lead singer and bassist Jason Logsdon and guitarist Joe Bowers. The words were written after Jason experienced the loss of his mother and grandfather. Coping with grief, he used the song to convey the that death is universal. In spite of that fact we can be encouraged to live live to the fullest while we still can. We're all gonna, but we get to live until then. It's Alright.

"It's Alright" by The Low Glow is now streaming.

Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
