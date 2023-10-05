Back 2 Mac's In-Studio Session on WFPK

Louisville based Fleetwood Mac tribute band Back 2 Mac put on a spectacular show at our Waterfront Wednesday Season's finale in September. They are made up of mostly Louisville musicians with Danny Flanigan, Todd Johnson, Kimmet Cantwell, Tim Holcomb, Ray Rizzo, Bob Ramsey, and Lauren Balthrop. It obviously takes a village to recreate one of the greatest bands on earth and they do it so well! They spoke with Laura Shine and played a couple of their favorite Mac songs before the show.