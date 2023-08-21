© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Flagship Romance just landed in Louisville and will make a great addition to our City's sound

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
Flagship Romance
Jackson/Fisher
Flagship Romance

They describe themselves as "best friends who happen to be married", meet Flagship Romance, a folk duo, who recently moved to Louisville, KY. Shawn Fisher and Jordan Jackson moved to town after living in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Having a home base works well for a couple that travels the world and tours pretty much constantly, gaining fans along the way. They are currently working on a self-titled double album with Grammy Award winning producer Lee Miles. The album has been completely funded by their fans. They just dropped their first single called "Imposter" which they call a mental health anthem. The song is about damaging self-talk and they want folks to know they are not alone in dealing with depression. The song also shows off their tight harmonies and great energy together. It will be nice having them here in Louisville to add to an already amazing music scene. Check their new single below!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.