Flagship Romance just landed in Louisville and will make a great addition to our City's sound

They describe themselves as "best friends who happen to be married", meet Flagship Romance, a folk duo, who recently moved to Louisville, KY. Shawn Fisher and Jordan Jackson moved to town after living in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Having a home base works well for a couple that travels the world and tours pretty much constantly, gaining fans along the way. They are currently working on a self-titled double album with Grammy Award winning producer Lee Miles. The album has been completely funded by their fans. They just dropped their first single called "Imposter" which they call a mental health anthem. The song is about damaging self-talk and they want folks to know they are not alone in dealing with depression. The song also shows off their tight harmonies and great energy together. It will be nice having them here in Louisville to add to an already amazing music scene. Check their new single below!