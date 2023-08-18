Win tix to see Jim James with Kiana Del at the Brown Theatre
The show will benefit Young Authors Greenhouse
91.9 WFPK presents Jim James with special guest Kiana Del at the Brown Theatre, November 22nd! Enter for a chance to WIN TICKETS!
91.9 WFPK presents Jim James with special guest Kiana Del at the Brown Theatre, November 22nd! Enter for a chance to WIN TICKETS!
Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.