© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Win tix to see Jim James with Kiana Del at the Brown Theatre

Louisville Public Media
Published August 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Poster features flowers and show title.
Kentucky Performing Arts

The show will benefit Young Authors Greenhouse

91.9 WFPK presents Jim James with special guest Kiana Del at the Brown Theatre, November 22nd! Enter for a chance to WIN TICKETS!

Poster for Jim James show has colorful flowers and show details.
Kentucky Performing Arts

Tags
Music WFPKGiveawaysArts and Culture
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.