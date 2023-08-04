Kyle Meredith with... 800th Episode Special

In celebration of its 800th episode, Kyle Meredith takes a journey back to some of the most captivating interviews from this year. Among the featured guests, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme shares his philosophical musings on existence and discusses the band's latest album, In Times New Roman. Next up, the incredibly talented Janelle Monae tantalizes listeners with a glimpse of her upcoming portrayal as Josephine Baker in A24's De La Resistance, and delves into the inspirations behind her latest LP, The Age of Pleasure.

The episode continues with a reunion as Keanu Reeves and his band Dogstar talk about their favorite 80s alternative bands and reminisce about coming back together after two decades. Meanwhile, Suki Waterhouse delves into the runaway success of Daisy Jones & The Six, adding her insights into the making of the hit series.

The special episode doesn't stop there, as Rob Lowe shares his deep appreciation for the music of Bruce Springsteen and Simon & Garfunkel, providing an intimate look into his musical tastes. Monica Bellucci takes center stage as she dissects the powerful women she has portrayed throughout her illustrious career, shedding light on the complexities of her roles.

Lastly, Arnold Schwarzenegger adds his trademark charisma as he talks about action stars and discusses his exciting venture into television with his first TV series.

This incredible lineup of interviews offers a rich tapestry of insights, memories, and anecdotes from some of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry. With a plethora of stories and discussions, the 800th episode marks a milestone for Kyle Meredith With..., offering a captivating retrospective of the year's most memorable moments.

