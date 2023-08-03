listen hear! Song of the Day: Wilco "Evicted"

Longtime WFPK favorites Wilco have returned with the new song, “Evicted,” which will appear on their forthcoming album, Cousin, out Sept. 29!

Cousin is Wilco’s 13th studio album, and was produced by Welsh musician Cate Le Bon. It’s the first time they’ve brought in an outside producer since their 2004 album, A Ghost Is Born.

Speaking about the first preview of Cousin, front man Jeff Tweedy said, “I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themself in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart. Self-inflicted wounds still hurt and in my experience they’re almost impossible to fully recover from.”

Le Bon said in a statement, “The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything. They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to do, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”