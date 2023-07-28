© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Just in time for a Heat Wave, The Jesse Lees offer up cool "Bliss"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
It is HOT in Louisville, KY. but not just because of the heat. There is so much great music happening here and a new song from The Jesse Lees just added another layer with their new single "Bliss". The song will cool you down with the smooth vocals of Otis Jr. (who is our midday host from 12 - 3 pm each weekday). He fronts this Louisville rock/pop/psyche-hop band and has for several years now, before he became a staff member at WFPK. They also released a delicious video (and it will make you hungry!) directed by another talented musician, Daniel Lobb of So It Was. The Jesse Lees are Otis Jr. on vocals, Adonis Gentry on guitar, Brandon Smith on keys and synth bass, and Chris King on drums. They'll be joining So It Was and Genevva at Headliners Music Hall on August 18th! The new single "Bliss" is now streaming.

Music WFPKArts and Culture
